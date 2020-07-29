Georgia Terese Perriera
Fort Myers - Georgia Terese Perreira, 79, of Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres, Florida, died July 23, 2020 at Hope Hospice
House in Lehigh Acres, Fl. She will be missed dearly by her beloved family and friends. A private service will be held on August 7, 2020 at the Harvey Engelhardt Funeral Home in Fort Myers, FL.
We want to say a special thanks to Hope Hospice. They are amazing people who only care about your loved one and their family. With much love, we say Thank You! In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Georgia's name to Hope Hospice of Lehigh Acres, FL at 9470 Health Park Circle Fort Myers, FL 33908. Please view the full obituary at www.harvey-engelhardt.com