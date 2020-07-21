Gerald Wayne Lee



Fort Myers - Gerald Wayne Lee, age 71, of Fort Myers, passed away July 20, 2020 in Fort Myers.



He was born July 24, 1948 in Fort Myers, FL, to Jake and the late Lillie (Gilbert) Lee. Mr. Lee married Cynthia Doak. He was of the Pentecostal Faith.



Gerald is survived by his loving wife; Cynthia A. Lee, daughters; Tonja Lee, Monica Lee, Julie Lee, and Carmen Yates, son; Carell Lee, sisters; Daphne Fussell, Theresa Summers, he also leaves behind eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.



Gerald's life will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Alva Cemetery.



Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.









