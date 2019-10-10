|
|
Geraldine Hagaman
Ft. Myers - Geraldine B. Hagaman, age 100, from Ft. Myers, FL formerly from Sewell, NJ passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, George Wesley Hagaman, on December 7, 2004. Born in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Hiram E. and the late Margaretta Budd. Geraldine was a homemaker and spent a lot of time caring for her home and husband. She was passionate about raising and training her two beloved award winning Airedales for show. She was a talented painter and loved to sew, do crafts, travel and play golf. Born deaf, she also taught American Sign Language classes and never let her deafness stop her from doing the things she loved. She attended the Clark School for hearing and speech and Moore College of Art and Design. She previously owned and operated a seamstress shop. She is survived by her nieces Billie Lee Woloszyn and Susja Bellobuono and nephews William Scott Flynn and Hal Hagaman.
The family would like to thank Healthpark Care Center in Fort Myers, Florida for their continued nurturing care of Geraldine over the past years.
To honor Geraldine's wishes there will be no memorial service.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019