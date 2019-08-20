|
|
Gertrude "Trudy" E. Morris
Fort Myers - Trudy E. Morris died August 16, 2019 in Fort Myers, Fl. A proud and gracious Southern lady was born on October 22, 1918 In Paris, KY to Cassiar A. and Eula Barrow Ellis. She graduated from Paris High School and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College. In 1937 she met and married the love of her life, Truman A. Morris. They were lucky enough to celebrate 65 years of marriage before Truman died in 2003. Truman was a respected ocean sailboat racer, and for 30 years Trudy happily supported his passion by preparing meals to sustain every crew of eight for countless overnight and day's long regattas. A loyal and much loved friend to people far and wide, Trudy frequently reminded us that you can never have too many friends. She wrote approximately 200 typed letters and as many Christmas, anniversary, and birthday cards each year. Entertaining friends and family at dinner parties was one of her great talents. Thanksgiving feasts for family and friends at the Morrises' home on Fort Myers Beach were legendary. Trudy always belonged to a book club and read an average of one book a week. Her annual Christmas letter included her reading recommendations.
For 40 years she made and gave away more than 100 jars of mango jam annually. In recent years she passed along this skill to the next generation at the annual "Trudy's Canning Camp" in Franklin N.C. where she supervised the production of hundreds of jars of jam, jelly, pickles, and relish. In recognition of this passion, we are asking memorial service attendees to bring a jar of jam or jelly to be donated to the Harry S. Chapin food bank.
The memorial service will be held at Cypress Lake United Methodist Church in Fort Myers on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Utica Baptist Church Cemetery in Utica, Kentucky.
Trudy is survived by her daughter, Cacia Morris Orser (Richard) and two nieces, Carolyn Morris Sayers of Chillicothe, Ohio and Jodi Morris Long of Somerset, Kentucky and many dear friends .
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Truman A.Morris Endowed Scholarship Fund
3000 Frederica Street
Owensboro, KY. 42301
Published in The News-Press from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019