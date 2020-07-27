Gertrude Florence Shevlin
Fort Myers Beach - Gertrude Florence Shevlin, 91, a resident of Fort Myers Beach since 1967, formerly of Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 18, 2020. She was born in Mt. Vernon, New York on April 21, 1929 to the late Henry A. and Gertrude McCarthy.
Gertrude was married to John F. Shevlin February 1949. They moved from New York to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota where Gertrude received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and her Masters in Library Science.
In 1967, Gertrude moved to Fort Myers Beach with her son. She worked for Fort Myers Beach Elementary School as their Librarian until 1992 when she retired.
After her retirement, her days were filled with getting together with friends, reading, gardening and her love for making hand hooked rugs.
She is survived by her loving son, Michael Shevlin (Joan) of Fort Myers, FL; three grandchildren: Timothy Shevlin (Natasha), Julayne Shevlin, Rebecca Toole (Jason); three great grandchildren: Arielle, Briar and Charlotte, as well as many extended family members and friends. Especially close to her were her 4 nephews: Patrick McCarthy (Linda), John McCarthy (Michelle), Thomas McCarthy (Lynne) and Michael McCarthy (Martha).
Gertrude will be greatly missed.
No formal services are planned at this time for Gertrude.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907.
