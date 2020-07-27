1/1
Gertrude Florence Shevlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude Florence Shevlin

Fort Myers Beach - Gertrude Florence Shevlin, 91, a resident of Fort Myers Beach since 1967, formerly of Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 18, 2020. She was born in Mt. Vernon, New York on April 21, 1929 to the late Henry A. and Gertrude McCarthy.

Gertrude was married to John F. Shevlin February 1949. They moved from New York to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota where Gertrude received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and her Masters in Library Science.

In 1967, Gertrude moved to Fort Myers Beach with her son. She worked for Fort Myers Beach Elementary School as their Librarian until 1992 when she retired.

After her retirement, her days were filled with getting together with friends, reading, gardening and her love for making hand hooked rugs.

She is survived by her loving son, Michael Shevlin (Joan) of Fort Myers, FL; three grandchildren: Timothy Shevlin (Natasha), Julayne Shevlin, Rebecca Toole (Jason); three great grandchildren: Arielle, Briar and Charlotte, as well as many extended family members and friends. Especially close to her were her 4 nephews: Patrick McCarthy (Linda), John McCarthy (Michelle), Thomas McCarthy (Lynne) and Michael McCarthy (Martha).

Gertrude will be greatly missed.

No formal services are planned at this time for Gertrude.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907. To leave a note of condolence to the family, please visit Gertrude's Memorial Webpage at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved