Gigi Rinda Brown
North Fort Myers - Gigi Rinda Brown, 76, of N. Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Toledo, Oh, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Hospice care. Gigi was a graduate of Notre Dame High School (Toledo) and attended Elkhart University (Indiana) where she obtained a Dental Assistant Degree. She worked at local dentist offices until her move to Florida and worked in the medical transcriptions field.
Gigi is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Peter C. Brown.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Sedlacek, and brother, Stan Rinda; as well as her loving Goddaughter, Dawn Birmingham, and nephew, Joseph Sedlacek; great nephew, Robert Birmingham; great great niece, Harper Kay Birmingham; as well as her sweet puppy, Raven.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions, there will be no funeral service. The immediate family members will be celebrating a virtual memorial.
The family suggests that any memorial contributions that wish to be made are directed to The Gulf Coast Humane Society in Ft. Myers: https://www.gulfcoasthumanesociety.org/
, 2010 Arcadia Street, Ft Myers, FL 33916.
