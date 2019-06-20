|
GILBERTO ALICEA
Cape Coral - The Rev. Gilberto Alicea went to his celestial home on Wednesday June 19th, surrounded by family.
Gilberto was born in Florida, Puerto Rico. He married the love of his life Maria Alicea after 3 years of courting her. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage. Gilberto served in the merchant marine force. In the 80's he received his credentials with the Assemblies of God. He moved to Ft. Myers serving his church while working for Lee County as a crew supervisor in DOT. He served as Senior Pastor at Iglesia Cristiana Emmanuel A/D in North Ft Myers for 25 years.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maria Alicea, daughters Nancy Rivera (Luis) and Aurelia Jordan (Joseph), and sons Rev. Eliut Alicea (Joanne) and Erik Alicea (Nichole). He is also survived by Grandsons: Jonathan, King, Josiah, Kaden, and Kallen. Granddaughters: Stephanie, Eliana, Jessenia, and Kayla. Great grandchildren David and Jasmil.
Viewing and service will be at Iglesia Cristiana Emanuel A/D Friday, June 21st from 6pm-8pm 541 Evergreen Rd. North Ft Myers 33903 .
Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 22nd 2pm at New Life Assembly of God 5146 Leonard Blvd South Lehigh Acres, FL 33973. For Information, call 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on June 20, 2019