Gladys G. Bailey
1921 - 2020
Gladys G. Bailey

Fort Myers - Mrs. Gladys G. Bailey passed away June 18, 2020.

She was born April 9th 1921 in the township of York, New York. She came to Fort Myers in September 1954. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Thomas Alva Edison and Harney Point Questers. She served the Questers in many offices at both the state and local levels.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Bertha Galbraith, her husband, Francis, grandson Jamie, four brothers and two sisters. Survived by son, Randall of Atlanta, Ga., son and daughter in law Roger (Deborah) of Overland Park, Ks. , granddaughter Samantha Bailey of Atlanta, Ga. , numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907.






Published in The News-Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
