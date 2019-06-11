Gloria E. Crampton



Fort Myers - Gloria E. Crampton (Brackett), 93 of Fort Myers passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2019. She was born in Pasadena, CA, where she lived until she was 13. She then lived in Ely and Fairlee VT, Clearwater FL (CHS Class of '44), and New York. Gloria lived an amazing life full of so many wonderful experiences including vacation trips across the U.S. and Canada in the 30's and 40's in her family's travel trailer caravan, being accepted to work for the FBI after high school (the DC housing crunch prevented her from accepting), learning Couturier dressmaking and moving to New York City to work for Ladies Home Journal and then becoming secretary to the owner of a prestigious Fashion Advertising Agency. While in New York City, she met and married Ray S. Crampton, at that time, a surgeon at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital. They lived and raised their 3 daughters in Laurel Hollow, NY where she loved to garden and welcome all her daughters' friends into their home. Over the years, Gloria and Ray traveled all over the world before retiring to Fort Myers in 1986. Gloria touched so many people with her kindness and ability to establish friendships with all who came into her life. She had a wonderful sense of humor, always filling her home with fun, love and laughter. Gloria had a rich family history dating back to the 1600's in the US and early 1900's in Florida and loved to share her memories and stories with everyone. And yes, she once flew a plane!



Welcoming Gloria to Heaven are her husband Ray Stewart Crampton, parents Isaac Hosford and June Sloane Brackett and her brothers Reverend Anthony Brackett and Barry Brackett. Gloria is survived by her beloved family, daughters June Crampton (Mark Bull) of Fort Myers, Gail Leonard of Huntington, NY, and Glory Crampton of Naples, granddaughters Caitlin Azzollini (Greg), Kelly Leonard (John) and Erin Leonard, sister Diane Lyons of E Burke, VT, honorary sons and daughters, many nieces and nephews in the US and Argentina, and all of her treasured friends and caretakers.



With Immense gratitude, the Crampton family would like to thank Home Care Assistance of Naples and Hospice House of Fort Myers for their kind and caring dedication to their mother.



Family will be receiving guests from 5PM until 7PM for a visitation on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. 1589 Colonial Blvd. Fort Myers, FL 33907. (239) 936-0555



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 12171 Iona Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11AM. Burial at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens will follow.



Published in The News-Press on June 11, 2019