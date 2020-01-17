|
GODFREY SANTINI
Fort Myers - Godfrey Phillip Santini was born on May 25, 1946 and passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2020 from a congenital heart defect. He was born and raised in Fort Myers and graduated from Fort Myers High School class of 1964. He attended Auburn University and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in accounting in 1969 - "War Eagle."
He was a real estate developer and broker in Fort Myers for over 44 years and was instrumental in the development of two well-known golf course communities. However, he always said his greatest accomplishment was raising his girls and having a great family. He was a loving husband of 48 years, and loving father and grandfather. He grew up on Fort Myers Beach, and loved the water, fishing, tending to his garden, cooking barbeque ribs and brisket, and winning several area chili cook-offs with friends. He also loved watching football with his lifelong dear friends - Go Tigers!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Godfrey Phillip Santini Sr. and Daisy Galvin Santini as well as his sisters, Irma Santini and Rita Santini White. He is survived by his wife, Candy Santini; daughters, Tiffany Drake and Alyssa (Jeremy) Playford; grandchildren: Marissa Drake and Ethan and Owen Playford; sister, Joan (Sonny) Norris; brother, John (Sally) Santini; devoted sister-in-law, Heidi Jeanne Angle and several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park 12777 State Road 82 in Fort Myers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the . Info. (239) 334-4880
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020