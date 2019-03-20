|
|
Gordon "Harrison" Finstrom
St. Paul, MN - Gordon "Harrison" Finstrom passed away last week in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was 29 years old. Harrison was born and raised in Ft. Myers. He had many friends and a family who loved him dearly and shall miss him until they are reunited. Harrison is survived by his mom and his dad, his sister Lane and his brother Jonathan. He also has a nephew, and two nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandma Diane. Harrison enjoyed fishing, the water, boating and his family home in the mountains of Western North Carolina. He loved animals and little kids. He was an accomplished cook and enjoyed the hospitality industry immensely. Harrison was an avid reader (about stuff he enjoyed) and was a cyclist. He was a sweet young man. The love of his life is Summer Shortridge.
Harrison's service will be held at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens at 3:00PM on Sunday March 24th. A remembrance of Harrison's life will take place immediately following the service at the at The Veranda Restaurant in downtown Ft. Myers. His best friend Nick Dusseau will officiate. His family invites you to come and join them in sending him on his journey to be with our Lord and Savior.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 20, 2019