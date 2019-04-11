|
Gordon L. Ross
Fort Myers - Gordon L. Ross, 97, of Fort Myers died on April 4, 2019 at Hospice House in Fort Myers, surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1921 to Kenneth and Mary Ross in Brooklyn, NY, he grew up in Port Washington, NY. He was a 1944 graduate of Dartmouth College serving with the Seabees on Guam during World War II.
In 1947 Gordon moved to Canton, Ohio beginning a 39 year career with the Timken Company in the engineering department. Gordon was predeceased in 1981 by his first wife Elodie (Loiseaux). After his retirement in 1986, Gordon moved with his second wife, Darla, from Canton to his summer home in Hancock, NH and new winter home in Fort Myers, FL. During his retirement he pursued a new-found avocation becoming an accomplished and prolific watercolor artist, winning prizes in Florida and New Hampshire. He was a member of the Fort Myers Beach Art Association serving a term as its president. In 2008 he sold his summer home in Hancock and moved year-round to Fort Myers.
Gordon and Darla enjoyed many years together hosting family gatherings while sharing their many creative talents with others including shell sculpturing, gardening, painting and ginger marmalade making for the Hancock Farmer's Market. Darla's devotion and care for Gordon will always be remembered and appreciated by his family. In addition to Darla, Gordon is survived by six children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Donations in memory of Gordon can be made to Hospice House in Fort Myers. For more information and condolences please visit the Gallaher American Family Funeral Home website.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 11, 2019