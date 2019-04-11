Services
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon L. Ross


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon L. Ross Obituary
Gordon L. Ross

Fort Myers - Gordon L. Ross, 97, of Fort Myers died on April 4, 2019 at Hospice House in Fort Myers, surrounded by his loving family. Born on December 5, 1921 to Kenneth and Mary Ross in Brooklyn, NY, he grew up in Port Washington, NY. He was a 1944 graduate of Dartmouth College serving with the Seabees on Guam during World War II.

In 1947 Gordon moved to Canton, Ohio beginning a 39 year career with the Timken Company in the engineering department. Gordon was predeceased in 1981 by his first wife Elodie (Loiseaux). After his retirement in 1986, Gordon moved with his second wife, Darla, from Canton to his summer home in Hancock, NH and new winter home in Fort Myers, FL. During his retirement he pursued a new-found avocation becoming an accomplished and prolific watercolor artist, winning prizes in Florida and New Hampshire. He was a member of the Fort Myers Beach Art Association serving a term as its president. In 2008 he sold his summer home in Hancock and moved year-round to Fort Myers.

Gordon and Darla enjoyed many years together hosting family gatherings while sharing their many creative talents with others including shell sculpturing, gardening, painting and ginger marmalade making for the Hancock Farmer's Market. Darla's devotion and care for Gordon will always be remembered and appreciated by his family. In addition to Darla, Gordon is survived by six children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Donations in memory of Gordon can be made to Hospice House in Fort Myers. For more information and condolences please visit the Gallaher American Family Funeral Home website.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now