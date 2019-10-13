|
Grace Frances Peck was born August 2, 1921 in Boston, Massachusetts. She lived in Lehigh Acres since November 1962.
Grace went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30th, 2019.
Grace served in the Army of the United States under General MacArthur in the Philippines and New Guinea. Mom was very proud of her service and loved sharing her experience.
She attended New Life Assembly of God Church and was active for many years in Prime Timers, preparing breakfast for Men's Group and as a teacher for 5 year old Daisies. She was called Grandma Grace by many children and their parents.
She started the Gray Ladies for Lehigh Elementary School and was also a Pink Lady at the first Lehigh Acres Hospital. She started the Ways and Means Committee for Lehigh Elementary School and hosted the yearly spaghetti dinners. She was the scorekeeper during the early years of the Lehigh Little League.
Mrs. Peck always opened her home to the young people of Lehigh and had a place at the table for them.
Survivors include her son, Omar (Sharon) Peck of Houston, Texas; grandchildren: Dawn Peck, Lisa Peck and Shane (Jessica) Peck; great grandchildren: Shelby, Savannah, Carson and Colton Peck of Houston, Texas; Daughter, Nanette (John) Bartolozzi of Lehigh Acres; granddaughter, Nickole (Clint) Dawson; great grandchildren: Savanah, Katelyn, Lana and Aidan Dawson of Lehigh Acres; Brother, Joseph (Ann) Altavilla of Tuckahoe, New York and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Friday, October 18 at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL. Inurnment will follow in Lee Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to her long time charity . For information, please call (239) 334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 13, 2019