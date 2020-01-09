|
|
Grace Marie Lang Bristol
April 8, 1923 - Feb 28, 2019
Grace was born to, Rev. Harry & Agnes Lang, missionaries in South China under the Christian & Missionary Alliance. Grace lived in China, until 1941 (WWII), then she boarded the last ship bound for the U.S. Grace graduated, in 1945, from Nyack College. She planned to go back to China as a missionary. Her training was in the Ozark Mtns, AR, and post graduate work at Nyack College. Due to health issues was unable to go as a missionary. Grace met Allan E. Bristol at Church, in Nyack, NY. Their dates were to the Billy Graham Crusade in NYC, resulting in their marriage, Jan 11, 1958. In 1960, Grace and family moved to Westfield, MA; and started a C&MA church there. In 1968, the family moved to Fort Myers, FL., where they were active in their neighborhood, Dean Park Historic District; and their church, the First Alliance Church (later named Christ Community Church). When Evangelical Christian School was started in 1973, Grace was the first teacher hired. She became a well loved and respected kindergarten teacher there for 19 years. Her husband Al passed, July 14, 2003. She cared for two of her grandchildren, Taylor and Daniel, and homeschooled them through 2nd grade. Grace went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 28, 2019. Grace was survived by her sister, Ruth H. Lang; son & daughter-in-law, Allan David & Lynn Cody Bristol; daughter Kerry Grace Bristol; Sister-in-law, Ruth F. Lang; Sister-in-law, Fran Curran; Grandchildren: Taylor and Daniel Bristol, Shawn & Eric Chase, Nathan & Jonathan George; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Please send memorial donations to Envision Atlanta 1714 Willard Way Snellville, GA 30078 Memo: Children's Ministry, Grace Bristol Memorial. The Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Jan 12th 2020 at 4PM. Christ Community Church 4050 Colonial Blvd, Ft Myers, FL. Rev. Jim Peterson Officiating.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020