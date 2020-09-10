Greg McPhee
North Fort Myers - Gregory Brian McPhee, a lifelong resident of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away in Saturday, September 5, 2020 at age 63.
Gregory was born to William P. McPhee Jr. and Jeanne S. McPhee on August 27, 1957. He was their third son. Gregory grew up in North Fort Myers attending Tropic Isles Elementary, Frankland Park Middle, and North Fort Myers High School.
While attending North Fort Myers Gregory was active in the school band where he met many of his lifelong friends.
Gregory graduated from North Fort Myers High School in 1976, upon graduation he enlisted into the Army. After basic training, he was station with Fort Eustis, Virginia where he piloted and commanded landing crafts for the Army.
After his time in the Army, Gregory returned home and for several years as worked as a finished carpentry sub-contractor. After an eye injury ended this career Gregory turned to construction drafting and design.
He then formed his firm "Gregory McPhee Drafting and Design" in 2003. In 2018 he reached the peak of his career by being awarded the Superior Home Draftsman Merit Award for Coral Isle Builder's Diamond model.
Gregory loved his work and is hobbies. He loves his model trains, restoring old cars, and doing historical research on North Fort Myers.
Gregory was preceded in death by his father William P. McPhee, Mother Jeanne S. McPhee, a brother Michael Wayne McPhee of North Fort Myers, Nephew Jason Allen McPhee of North Fort Myers, and a cousin Kimberly Boswell of East Fort Myers.
He is survived by his wife Janna Elizabeth McPhee of Saint Robert, Missouri, brother Jeffrey Scott McPhee of Cape Coral, sister Laura Jean Owen of North Fort Myers and six nieces and nephews, and 11 grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Monday, September 14 at Coral Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, at the funeral home, with entombment to follow at Coral Ridge Cemetery. Please visit www.CoralRidgeFuneralHome.com
to share in his Life Story and to leave thoughts and memories for his family.