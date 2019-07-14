|
H. James "Jim" Noworyta
Fort Myers Beach - H. James "Jim" Noworyta, 73, a resident of Ft. Myers Beach for the last 28 years, formerly of the east coast of Florida, passed away July 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born September 5, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to Henry and Thelma Noworyta, and was the younger brother of Joan, now deceased. He graduated from Palm Beach High in 1962 and received his degree in Finance from Florida State University in 1966.
Jim loved his family and loved ones above all else, and every person in his orbit knew that he was there to help in every situation with his extraordinary generosity and amazing intelligence. He loved boating and cruising and sharing his incredible stories with friends and loved ones. He truly lived every day to the fullest and without regret.
Private family services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to cancercare.org, a charity that helps those who can't afford cancer treatments.
Published in The News-Press on July 14, 2019