Hannelore Palmer-Bromiley



Hannelore Palmer- Bromiley Born 10-25-1933 went to meet her Lord and Savior on Monday July 6, 2020, Lorry was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fort Myers.



Hannelore "Lorry" to her friends was born in Giessen, Germany to Pastor Hans Hemmes and Marga Hemmes.



Being the wife of an Airman, Lorry had the opportunity to volunteer with the Red Cross and USO at Rhein- Main AFB, Dover AFB, McConnell AFB and Homestead AFB, she was a proud military wife. After retiring in Homestead, Lorry started babysitting, family members believe over the twenty-one years Lorry lived in Homestead she babysat approximately 200 of Homesteads children. She enjoyed going to Nikki's (her granddaughter) soccer games and recitals. Hannelore was preceded in death by her husband Edward, and son, retired Fort Myers Fireman Ralph Palmer. Hannelore was very much loved and will be missed by her children Eddie Palmer his wife Ana Maria, Larry Palmer, Ronald Bromiley, his wife Kim, Ramona Bromiley-Knoop, Brother in Law, Joseph Bromiley, Grand Children Nicole, Kyle, Zachary, Tyler, and Andrew, Great Grandchildren Benjamin and Kennedy. Hannelore is also survived by her sister Heidi and brother Klaus in Germany, sister Rosmarie in Switzerland and sister Roswitha in Palm Coast Florida. Our mother is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Germany and Switzerland.



Grave side Services were held Thursday July 9th at Coral Ridge Cemetery Pastor Curtis Deterding officiating.









