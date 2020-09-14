Harold H. Elsesser



Harold H. Elsesser, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 96 years old. Preceded in death by his Wife of 62 years, Phyllis Lightfoot Elsesser, Daughter, Carol Felger, and Son, Gary Elsesser. Harold's Daughter, Pam Gulosh (Donny), Son-in-law, Jerry Felger, 7 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren will continue on without " Pappy". Harold was a Navy Veteran of WWII, serving aboard the USS Intrepid. After retirement, Harold spent his time volunteering for the Henry and Lee County Habitat for Humanity, building numerous homes for over 28 years. His smiling face will b e greatly missed, and always remembered. A celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 , at 1 o'clock in the afternoon, located at 1288 N Tamiami Trail, N. Fort Myers, FL. (Masks are required.) In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Henry and Lee County Habitat for Humanity, through Ms.Becky Sanders.









