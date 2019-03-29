|
Harold K. Lantz
Daphne, AL - Harold K. Lantz "Kenny", age 76 of Daphne, AL passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Born on April 16, 1942 in Lewis County, WV, he was the son of the late Arthur Lantz and Helen (Butcher) Lantz.
Kenny had a great love for his family. He is survived by his wife Barbara (Hollister) Lantz and two children, son Kyle Preston Lantz (Georgia Anne) of Daphne, AL, and daughter Kara Lantz Hall (Matthew), of Daphne, AL. Kenny was blessed with 4 grandchildren who brought him much joy; Piper Lantz, Tucker Lantz, Madelynn Hall, and Mallory Hall, all of Daphne, AL. He is also survived by sister Dianna M. Blythe and her husband John of Colleyville, TX. Kenny was preceded in death by his brothers Larry F. Lantz, and Harvey A. Lantz.
Kenny served proudly in the US Navy and was an entrepreneur with several businesses in Ft. Myers, FL where he and Barbara raised their family. They relocated to Alabama 2yrs ago to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Kenny never met a stranger and had a sense of humor, like no other. We were fortunate to have learned many valuable lessons from Kenny during his 76yrs, among them: "Never miss an opportunity to tell your family you love them."
Per Kenny's request a small family celebration of life will be held on Mobile Bay. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to The , .
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 29, 2019