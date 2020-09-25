Harold L. Crispi
Cape Coral - Lieutenant Colonel Harold "Hal" Crispi took his last flight Sept. 20, 2020, after 97 years of life.
Hal was born in Kent Washington on April 9, 1923. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps as a cadet in 1942. He graduated Cadet School Class K-43 as a pilot and commissioned officer.
Hal's 30-year military legacy includes 35 missions while piloting the B-29 Little Gem in the Pacific Theatre, flying in the Berlin Airlift and commanding B-52 aircraft in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC).
Outside of his military service, Hal was a member of the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) Society and an avid volunteer in Cape Coral where he shared his loving spirit with those most in need. He was a frequent speaker at area schools where he taught students about World War II and shared his passion for the American way of life.
He leaves behind Maxine, his beloved wife of 44 years; son David and daughter-in-law Amy; daughter Marylynne; granddaughters Wendy, Stacey and Emily; grandson Dan; and 9 loving great-grandchildren.
Hal was preceded in death by his first wife Betty and son Paul.
Hal will be interned at the Sarasota National Cemetery with full military honors and attended by family.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Southwest Florida Military Museum & Library by mail at 4820 Leonard Street, Cape Coral, FL 33904 or via their website at swflmm.org
.