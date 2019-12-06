|
Harold Lockard Burns
Harold Lockard Burns, age 80, a loving husband, father, and grandfather died suddenly Dec 1st, 2019 in Cape Coral, Fla. He was born in Muncy, Pa. He was a long-time resident of Cape Coral, Fla. and former resident of Millersville, MD. Harold was employed and retired from PEPCO as a Relay Test Foreman. Harold's hobbies included hunting and bowling. Harold was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1958-1962. He is survived by his three children, Pamela, Wendy, Keith, and his wife Michelle. Also survived by six grandchildren and two sisters. Friends may visit on December 10th, 2019 from 6p-8p at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, Md 21054. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 11am in the Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church in Millersville, Md 21108. Interment Church Cemetery.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019