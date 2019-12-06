Services
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 923-2601
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church
Millersville, MD
Harold Lockard Burns, age 80, a loving husband, father, and grandfather died suddenly Dec 1st, 2019 in Cape Coral, Fla. He was born in Muncy, Pa. He was a long-time resident of Cape Coral, Fla. and former resident of Millersville, MD. Harold was employed and retired from PEPCO as a Relay Test Foreman. Harold's hobbies included hunting and bowling. Harold was enlisted in the United States Navy from 1958-1962. He is survived by his three children, Pamela, Wendy, Keith, and his wife Michelle. Also survived by six grandchildren and two sisters. Friends may visit on December 10th, 2019 from 6p-8p at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, Md 21054. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 11am in the Baldwin Memorial United Methodist Church in Millersville, Md 21108. Interment Church Cemetery.
Published in The News-Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
