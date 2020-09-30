Harold S. Jacobsen, Jr. (Jake)
West Bloomfield, MI - Harold S. Jacobsen, Jr. (Jake) of West Bloomfield, Michigan; September 26, 2020; age 96; Loving husband of the late Marjorie; Beloved father of Harold S. Jacobsen, III (Michele) and Amy Jacobsen; Dear grandfather of Harold S Jacobsen, IV (Julia) and Morgan Jacobsen (Paul); Great grandfather of Berkeley and Wilder. Mr. Jacobsen was a proud WWII Veteran of the United States Army. He arrived on the beach at Normandy on day two of the invasion. He came home from the war to Pine Lake where he lived the next 75 years. He loved the view of the world outside his window on the lake. He soon joined his father in the family business, Jacobsen's Flowers. Harold was a proud Oakland County businessman and under his leadership, the company grew to become one of the largest retail florists in the United States. When he wasn't working you would find him boating in Fort Myers Beach, FL where he enjoyed his family, many friends, and warm winters. He was a long time member of Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian. He was a kind gentleman who lived an honorable life and will be greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
