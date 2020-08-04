Harry R. Jones
Estero - Harry R. Jones, 87, of Estero, FL, formerly of Beverly Hills, MI, died July 21, 2020, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, following a heart attack four days earlier.
Born in Philadelphia, he rose to success in many sales positions in the automotive parts industry. Survivors include sons Lawrence of Louisville, KY, and Kenneth (and Jeff Talbott) of New York City, granddaughters Elena and Lauren of Louisville, plus nieces, nephews, and many friends. His wife of 60 years, Helen (Smith) Jones, predeceased him in 2018. His motto: "Live life, every moment of it."
His ashes will rest with his wife's in a garden in Our Lady of Light Catholic Community in Estero, FL. Donations to stjude.org
.