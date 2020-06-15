Harvey Cohen
Harvey Cohen

Harvey Cohen died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Harvey is survived by his sister, Hennie Elisco, children Steven (Tami), and Jodi Cohen.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Robin, his parents and brother Merrill. Memorial donations may be directed to Temple Judea, Fort Myers, Ronald McDonald House Fort Myers, or Hope Hospice Parkinson Program. Shivah will take place via Zoom Tues-Thurs. nights, 6:30 PM. For Zoom access info, call Temple Judea, 239-433-0201.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
