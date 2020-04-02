|
Hazel Dean Mathews
Fort Myers - Hazel Dean Mathews, 92, passed away March 24th in Ft. Myers, FL, where she had lived for over 70 years. Her husband, A. R. (Russell) Mathews, preceded her in 2004 after 56 years of marriage. Hazel was a member of the North Ft. Myers Church of Christ.
Hazel was born in 1927 to Sylvester and Roberta Williams in Donalsonville, Georgia. She often told of many memorable experiences while growing up in Florida, moving to various sawmills such as Felda and Jerome, including the summer she and "Ma and Boweevil" lived in a boxcar at the Slater sawmill.
Her sisters, Thelma Williams and Eva Thompson, predeceased her as well as nephews Gene Williams, Sam and Emory Duren, and niece, Mary Alice Deitz.
Those remaining nieces and nephews who will miss Aunt Hazel are Jo Ann Grey of Naples, Jeff Grey (Kelly, Haley and Eric) of Montpelier, Vt, Barbara Duren (Buzzy, Willie and families) of Naples, Russell Peter Mathews (Susannah) and family of Tampa, Mark Deitz, Donald Williams (Elizabeth) and Christine Wellslager (John) of Clewiston, Miles Deitz (Christi) of Bradenton, Michael Williams of LaBelle, Joshua Williams of Miramar, Luke Deitz of Tallahassee and Devin Deitz of Bradenton. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law of many years, Carol Mathews Smith of Tampa.
Much appreciation is given to Hope Hospice for their excellent care and attention given during her last days, and many thanks to her faithful caregiver and companion, Mary Steffen, for the care she extended to Hazel over the last several years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to North Ft. Myers Church of Christ or Hope Hospice of Ft. Myers.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020