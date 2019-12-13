|
Helen Doris Parrish
Helen Doris Parrish formerly of North Fort Myers, passed away on December 6, 2019 under hospice care in Tampa, Florida. She was 100 years old. She was predeceased by her husband Robert M. Parrish, and her son Robert M. Parrish Jr. Helen is survived by her two daughters Patricia Charmoy of Virginia and Susan Morton of Florida, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Helen was a registered nurse. She loved to knit, bake for her church and friends, as well as spend time with her family. She was a member of Citygate Ministries in Fort Myers. Funeral Services and burial were in Rhode Island on December 12, 2019 where she was laid to rest along side her beloved husband of 45 years. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
