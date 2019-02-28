|
HELEN E. BATEMAN
Lehigh Acres - Helen Evelyn Bateman age 102, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1916 in Hastings County, Ontario, Canada. She was a long time resident of Lehigh Acres, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Annie (Grass) Mallory; her husband, Caleb Arthur Bateman; and son-in-law TT Knight Jr. MD.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Helen Jo-Anne Knight; four grandsons: Richard (Elizabeth), John (Jackie), Chris (Elizabeth), and John T.; 11 great grandchildren; including a very special great granddaughter, Sabrina Dutton; five great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place at New Life Assembly, 5146 Leonard Blvd S, Lehigh Acres , FL 33973 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Missions at New Life Assembly. For info, 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 28, 2019