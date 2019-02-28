Services
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
(239) 334-4880
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Assembly
5146 Leonard Blvd S
Lehigh Acres, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Bateman


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen E. Bateman Obituary
HELEN E. BATEMAN

Lehigh Acres - Helen Evelyn Bateman age 102, passed away on February 27, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1916 in Hastings County, Ontario, Canada. She was a long time resident of Lehigh Acres, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Annie (Grass) Mallory; her husband, Caleb Arthur Bateman; and son-in-law TT Knight Jr. MD.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Helen Jo-Anne Knight; four grandsons: Richard (Elizabeth), John (Jackie), Chris (Elizabeth), and John T.; 11 great grandchildren; including a very special great granddaughter, Sabrina Dutton; five great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place at New Life Assembly, 5146 Leonard Blvd S, Lehigh Acres , FL 33973 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Missions at New Life Assembly. For info, 239-334-4880.
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now