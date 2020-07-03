Helen Messerotes
Fort Myers - Helen Messerotes was born on May 6, 1933 in Charleroi, Pennsylvania to Xenovia (Jane) and Pantele (Peter) Tsoukaris/Messerotes. They had four children: Tony, George, Irene, and the youngest, Helen.
Helen was raised in Charleroi, PA, then moved to Monongahela, PA later in life, where she had a career working in the County Magistrate's office. In retirement, Helen and George, became snowbirds and eventually migrated permanently to Ft. Myers, Florida.
Throughout her life, Helen focused on family first. Helen felt as though all of her nieces and nephews were HER kids and she made the best Aunt/confidant anyone could ever ask for.
Outside her family and friends, one of Helen's passion was to cook and bake. She was very proud of her Greek heritage, loved everything Greek, and loved helping the various groups at her local Greek Orthodox Church.
During her life, Helen always gave selflessly to her family and friends whom she came to love and cherish. The love she received in return provided her with a blessed and fulfilling life.
She is survived by her nieces Diane (Jurik) Campbell and her husband Mike, Janet (Jurik) Meinbresse and her husband Jeff; nephews Gary Messerotes, Gregory Messerotes and his wife Lisa, Anthony Jurik and his wife Linda, Richard Jurik and his wife Janet. Grand-nieces Kristin Messerotes, Erin (Campbell) Smith and Kristin (Jurik) Lamott. Grand-nephews Sean Campbell, Bryan Jurik, Andrew, Dale, and Steven Meinbresse, and RJ and Bradley Jurik.
Helen was proceeded in death by her parents Pantele and Xenovia; and her siblings Irene, George, and Tony.
Helen was one of a kind…sometimes larger than life, but always loved to laugh and she'll be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions may be made to Danielle Lauren Campbell Foundation Fund, 560 El Camino Real, Unit 1402,
Naples, FL 34119, or through The Pittsburgh Foundation (412) 391-5122 or pittsburghfoundation.org
There will be a visitation on Monday, July 6th, from 2 - 4 PM at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, 9231 Cypress Lake Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33919.