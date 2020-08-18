Helen Ruth Smith
Fort Myers - Helen Ruth Smith (née Dacko), 88, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on August 14 surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 2, 1931 in Akron, Ohio, Helen graduated from Hudson High School, attended Kent State University, and began her career working at the M.A. Hanna Company in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1957, she married Samuel H. Smith Jr., raising their family in Bay Village and Westlake, Ohio. Helen and Sam enjoyed spending time in Southwest Florida, eventually building a home on Useppa Island, where they enjoyed 31 years of wonderful memories with family and friends, later relocating to St. Charles Harbour. After raising their children, Helen co-founded Jones & Company West, a boutique dress shop located in Rocky River, Ohio, capitalizing on her keen fashion sense. Helen was an active volunteer and member of the Christ Child Society in Cleveland, Ohio for 45 years, and was a member of Saint Columbkille Church in Fort Myers, FL. Helen loved travel, golf, and tennis, and enjoyed spending time with friends at Lakewood Country Club and Westwood Country Club in Northeast Ohio. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Samuel H. Smith Jr., and her children Susan L. Premen (husband Edward) of Westlake, Ohio and Samuel H. Smith III (wife Adriana) of Portsmouth, NH and eleven grandchildren: Mathew, Zachary, Jacob and Nicholas Premen of Westlake, Ohio and Sam IV (wife Lisl), Danielle, Mercer, Sawyer, Simon, Hobin and step son Sam McNamara of Portsmouth, NH. Brother of Richard Dacko (Hudson, Ohio). Preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Michael Dacko, and her six sisters Marie, Olga, Sylvia, Annie, Julie, and Irene. The family would like to thank the ICU Staff at Health Park Hospital and her physician, Dr. Raymond Kordonowy MD. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Westlake, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Child Society of Cleveland, 7901 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44102. www.harvey-engelhardt.com