Henrietta A. Graves
Union, KY - Henrietta A. Graves, 74, of Union, Ky, formerly of Ft. Myers, Fl passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, DR. Wallace Graves: brother, Ralph L. Crutcher, Charles Liedtke; sister Norma J Linville. She is Survived by her soulmate, David Vocke; sisters, Sherry (Richard) Edwards and Mary Dover; brother, William (Gladys) Liedtke; nephew, Lee (Jennifer) Liedtke; niece Jean (Dion) Hernandez; great nieces and nephews, Leigh, Mackenzie, and Landon. Service will be held at the privacy of the family. Memories and online condolences can be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com