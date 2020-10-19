1/
Union, KY - Henrietta A. Graves, 74, of Union, Ky, formerly of Ft. Myers, Fl passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, DR. Wallace Graves: brother, Ralph L. Crutcher, Charles Liedtke; sister Norma J Linville. She is Survived by her soulmate, David Vocke; sisters, Sherry (Richard) Edwards and Mary Dover; brother, William (Gladys) Liedtke; nephew, Lee (Jennifer) Liedtke; niece Jean (Dion) Hernandez; great nieces and nephews, Leigh, Mackenzie, and Landon. Service will be held at the privacy of the family. Memories and online condolences can be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News-Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
