Henry E. "Hank" Fichter
Alva - Henry English Fichter of Alva, Florida, more commonly known as "Hank," passed away peacefully and with his loving family by his side at Lee Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was 74 years old.
Hank was born in Miami, Florida on December 28, 1944 to Ruth Ann (Walker) Fichter and Henry English Fichter. He was a loving husband, grandfather, father, uncle and friend to many. He served in the Vietnam War in 1967-68 with the US Army First Infantry Brigade known as the Big Red One. He returned home and worked as a helicopter and tracked vehicle mechanic until his enlistment ended and later became an auto mechanic for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, serving for 30 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife Mary, his sons Glenn (Stacy) and Grant (Amy), daughter Sherri Lewis, his grandchildren Landon, Ally, Avery, and Andrew, his great-granddaughter Aubrey and his sister Ila (Mike) nephew Donnie Olmsted, niece Rebecca McGowin (Vernon) and numerous cousins and dear friends.
A Funeral Service for Hank will be celebrated by Bishop L.W. Howard at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 inside the Chapel at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. Guests will be received for Visitation for one hour preceding this service beginning at 10:00 AM also inside the funeral home chapel. At the conclusion of the memorial ceremony, friends and family will recess to adjacent Memorial Gardens Cemetery where a military tribute will be provided by the Harney Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8463 in commemoration of Hank's service to our country. An Honor Guard from the Lee County Sheriff's Office will also be present throughout these funeral exercises to honor his career in public service with their agency.
To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer condolences to the family at this difficult time please visit Hank's memorial webpage at www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign his guestbook.
Published in The News-Press on July 26, 2019