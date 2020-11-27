Henry Edward Gerwitz



Lithia - Henry "Hank" Gerwitz, known throughout Southwest Florida as a baseball coach, hitting instructor, and all-around great guy, peacefully passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Hank coached at every level of baseball from Little League to high school, as well as at the former Edison Community College in Fort Myers while mentoring former players into their professional careers. Hank coached many young players who benefitted from his knowledge, dedication, and experience. Born March 10, 1933, it was his humble beginnings in Salamanca, New York that taught him to be self-reliant, fiercely dedicated, loyal, and extremely hard working, while maintaining a sense of humor with a twinkle in his blue eyes. His professional life was spent working in the asphalt business building the main thoroughfares in Lee County. Hank was especially proud of the work he did on "New 41" from the Shell Factory to the "New Bridge" and the project at Page Field. Hank was a family man. His high school sweetheart, Margaret Ann Murphy, became his wife of 68 years. Together they raised their five children, Julie, Jeff, Janice, Jodie, and Jeanie, making their home in North Fort Myers for over fifty years. As a family, they maintained a deep caring relationship with extended family in western New York where Hank and Margaret Ann spent their summers embedded in the lives of their family and friends. Hank and Margaret Ann were proud of their amazing thirteen grandchildren and enjoyed sharing their lives with them. Their family grew to include 26 great-grandchildren. Hank had a profound appreciation for our National Parks, visiting over 25 during his travels. Hank and Margaret Ann had a wonderful life. Margaret Ann preceded Hank to heaven just six months ago. They will both be missed and never forgotten because they shared so much with so many. Hank's life was celebrated in Riverview, Florida, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. His final resting place will be in Little Valley, New York next to Margaret Ann. An internment ceremony will take place next year.









