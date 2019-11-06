Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Smernoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry George Smernoff


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry George Smernoff Obituary
Henry George Smernoff

New Haven, CT - Henry George Smernoff of New Haven, CT passed away on Sunday at 100 years old. He was born in 1919 in New Haven and later retired to Florida. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Connecticut School of Law. He was a Certified Public Accountant and Attorney for his career, in addition to owning and operating the New Haven Tobacco Company. He was a proud member of the Masons. He served on the New Haven Board of Finance and the original board of the New Haven Coliseum. He was a fencing champion and avid dancer. He was predeceased by his father, Nathan Smernoff, his mother, Fannie Smernoff. He lost his loving wife Betty Smernoff in 2013 after almost 65 years of marriage. He is survived by his four children, Linda Shuster of Florida, David Smernoff of New Haven, Judith Ellen Moody of Montana and Jan O'Donnell of Vermont. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren and his 4 great-grandchildren. All of his family loved him dearly and will miss his smiling face and infectious laugh. Henry was a hard-working, outgoing, kind, ethical and happy man who prided himself on his family and his business ventures. He was well ahead of his time with computer science, traveling the world and business ventures. Donations can be made in his memory to the , the Jewish Federation of Ft. Myers, Florida or Hope Hospice of Lee County, Florida.

Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on THURSDAY morning, Nov. 7, 2019 with Interment Services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. To sign an on-line registry book or to leave a message of condolence please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -