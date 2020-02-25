|
|
Herman A. Holznagel
Fort Myers Beach - Herman A. Holznagel, 87, of Fort Myers Beach, FL, formerly of Meriden, CT passed away from a brief illness at Gulf Coast Medical Center on February 25, 2020.
He was born in Meriden, CT, April 23, 1932, a son of the late Florence and Herman W. Holznagel Sr. and was a graduate of Meriden High School and Wilcox Technical School. He served in the US Army in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his return home, he began his career working for the City of Meriden, CT later to become Meriden's Assistant City Engineer where he retired after 35 years. Herman also was a CT licensed land surveyor.
Herman was fiercely spirited. Herman's pragmatic, cerebral approach to work, "you have got to have a plan" was balanced with his smile and occasional corny pun to help others smile.
He is survived by his wife Katherine of 65 years and 3 daughters and their husbands, Lynn and Steve Ostasiewski, from Winston Salem, NC, Deb and Dave Camera from Meriden, CT and Jill and Jim Luskin from Wrentham, MA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Matthew, Brett and his wife Nicole, and Colin Ostasiewski, Michelle and her husband Steve Lawlor, Allyson and her husband Daniel Lees and Lily and Jack Luskin. He was also blessed with 2 great grandchildren Elliot Lees and Willow Lawlor. He was predeceased by his daughter Susan Lynn Holznagel and his sister Arlene Boisvert.
A memorial service will be planned for family and friends in Meriden, CT. Details will follow at a later date.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020