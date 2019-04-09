Services
Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
More Obituaries for Homer Brown
Homer Lee Brown

Homer Lee Brown


Homer Lee Brown
Homer Lee Brown Obituary
Homer Lee Brown

Bonita Springs - Homer Lee Brown went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2019 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Born in Wichita Falls, Texas on February 6, 1933 to Preston Henry and Lorraine Brown. Homer graduated from Classen High School in Oklahoma City as President of his senior class and then went on to Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State) where he graduated in 1956 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Homer started his career immediately with General Electric in Schenectady, NY where he met Dorothy, his loving wife of 62 years. In Homer's 25-year career with GE the Brown family lived, worked and travelled throughout the United States and Europe. In 1975, while living in The Hague, Netherlands, Homer purchased a home in Royal Harbor subdivision in Naples, Florida. Finally, in 1981 he moved the family permanently to the Naples area where he began working with his brother, Bob Brown, who was building homes in Hacienda Village. Shortly thereafter Homer became a licensed General Contractor and formed HLB Development, building homes in the Audubon, Spanish Wells and other locations in Naples and Bonita Springs. In 2010, Homer attempted to retire but was recruited back to work as the office manager for The McDonald Insurance Company in Naples where he worked until 2018.

Homer was predeceased by his brothers Robert, William and P.H. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Shelley; sons, Donald, Craig and Preston; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for Friday, April 12 at 1:00 pm at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 Tamiami Trail South, Bonita Springs. Dorothy and the family will welcome friends at their home in Bonita Springs immediately after the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Hope Hospice, www.hopehospice.org or to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmy.org.

Online condolences may be offered at www.shikanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 9, 2019
