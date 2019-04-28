Services
Hope "Peggy" Snowden


1925 - 2019
Hope "Peggy" Snowden Obituary
Hope "Peggy" Snowden

Fort Myers - Hope "Peggy" Snowden, age 93, passed away April 16, 2019 at Gulfcoast Medical Center. Hope was born in New Kensington, PA on May 12, 1925.

She was married to Robert Snowden who passed away at age 62. Her son, Gregory Snowden passed away at age 47.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Snowden, her daughter in law, Nancy Snowden, her grandson, Jonathan Snowden and great grandchildren, Cole and Seth Snowden.

Hope was an avid volunteer at Gulfcoast Medical Center and RSW International airport. She graduated from Robert Morris Business College and worked as an Executive Secretary in Beaver, PA.

Hope will be remembered for her quick sense of humor and strong optimistic spirit. She enjoyed Disney and loved monkeys. Hope was a foster parent to "Nopi" an orangutan with The Orangutan Foundation International .

The family will hold a Private Celebration of Life Service.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 28, 2019
