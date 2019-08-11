Services
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
12171 Iona Rd
Howard N. Pearson Jr. Obituary
Howard N. Pearson, Jr.

Fort Myers - Howard N. Pearson, Jr. died on July 6, 2019.

Howard is pre-deceased by his parents, Howard and Eleanor Pearson.

He is survived by his brother, Captain Ken (Dana) Pearson and sisters, Melanie (Rod) Parrish and Leslie (Peter) Gluesing. Nephews Kyle Pearson, Connor Pearson and Eric Gluesing, and niece Jenna (Seth) Riggenbach.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church 12171 Iona Rd. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Howard's memory to Hope Hospice
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 11, 2019
