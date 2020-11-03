Hugh Hill Richardson



Fort Myers - Hugh Hill Richardson died on October 29, 2020 in Fort Myers, Florida. Hill was born in Grand Junction, TN on July 19, 1926 and served in the US Army during World War II and again in the Korean War. He earned a B.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. In 1954 he married Leslie Lyon and they moved to New Haven, IN where Hill worked as an electrical engineer at General Electric for 43 years. The couple moved to North Fort Myers in 1996. Unfortunately, Deacon Leslie died in 1999 and in 2001 he married Mary Newman.



Hill is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Hugh Hill Richardson, Jr. (Linda); daughters, Sara Faulstick (Howard) and Nancy Melvin (Michael). Also, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Because of Covid-19, a memorial service was held on November 1 at St. Hilary's Episcopal Church, Fort Myers, with just the immediate family attending. Arrangements by the Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home where you may sign a guest book online.









