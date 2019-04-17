Services
Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
1600 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-2177
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hugh S. Thimlar


Hugh S. Thimlar Obituary
Hugh S. Thimlar

Fort Myers Beach - Hugh S. Thimlar

December 17, 1925 - March 24, 2019

A visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6pm - 8pm at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home, 1600 Colonial Blvd, Ft. Myers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, beginning at 10am at the same location. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
