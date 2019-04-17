|
|
Hugh S. Thimlar
Fort Myers Beach - Hugh S. Thimlar
December 17, 1925 - March 24, 2019
A visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6pm - 8pm at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home, 1600 Colonial Blvd, Ft. Myers. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, beginning at 10am at the same location. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019