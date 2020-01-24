Services
Acree-Davis Funeral Home - Hillcrest Chapel
Resources
Ilene Farabee Obituary
Ilene Farabee

Toccoa, GA - Ilene Ella VanDoren Farabee, age 85 of Falls Road, Toccoa and formerly of Ft. Meyers, Florida passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

A daughter of the late Charles H. and Ella May Coil VanDoren, she was born August 23, 1934 in Beacon, New York having lived a greater part of her life in Ft. Meyers, Florida.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Cathey and Kenny McBride of Maggie Valley, North Carolina; two sons and daughter-in-law, Charles and Evette Farabee of Manchester, Tennessee and Robert F. Farabee of Eastanollee.

A private burial will be held in Florida.

Acree-Davis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Ilene Farabee
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
