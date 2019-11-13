|
In Loving Memory of JoAnn Cossairt
June 2, 1931 -
November 12, 2019
JoAnn Cossairt, age 88, passed away Tuesday, November 12th peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family.
She is survived by her sons Steven Cossairt, Donald Cossairt, and David (Maggie) Cossairt; her daughters Susan (Mac) Kennedy and Sharie (Jim) Lunsford; 20 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.
She was born in Omaha, Nebraska and has been a resident of Fort Myers, Florida for 55 years.
JoAnn spent her time raising her children and being an integral part of her grandchildrens' lives. She was an active member of McGregor Baptist Church, including Women's Ministry and Apples of Gold Ministry.
JoAnn was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and the gentle force that unified and guided our family. She taught us how to keep Jesus at the center of our lives and wanted everyone to be happy and fulfilled. She will be missed every day by those that knew and loved her.
The Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. at McGregor Baptist Church, 3750 Colonial Blvd Ft Myers, FL 33966.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Love & Compassion Ministries.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019