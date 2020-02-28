|
Inez C. Tiner
Fort Myers - Inez C. Tiner, age 91, of Fort Myers, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday February 27, 2020. She was born in Fort Myers, Florida to Joseph L. and Alma Coxwell on August 28, 1928.
Inez graduated from Fort Myers High school, class of 1946. She attended the Palm Beach Blvd Church of God and the Broadway Church of God for many years before later transferring to Parkway Baptist.
Inez was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt to many. She always put God and family first in her life.
Inez was proceeded in death by her husband of 64 years, James E. "Bunny" Tiner, her parents, and brother, Joseph L. Coxwell Jr.
Inez is survived by two sons, Gary (Theresa), Mark (Beverly), a daughter, Janice (Kevin), six grandsons, Luke (Courtney), Eric (Fallyn), Greg, Steven, Travis, and Sean, three granddaughters, Rebekah (Wyatt), Hollie (Stephen), Jessica, and one great granddaughter, Elliana. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Madge Bright, Mary Coxwell, and Laura Inman along with many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Alva Cemetery for family and close friends.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - Fort Myers.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020