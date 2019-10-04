|
Inge L. Russell
Ft. Myers - Inge L. Russell, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her daughter's home in Ft. Myers, Florida. She was born January 14, 1938, in Bremerhaven, Germany, to Wilhelm and Anna Hoyer. She married Don F. Lowell, Jr. in 1957 and Hartley V. Russell in 1982, both of Bangor, Maine.
She was a devout catholic graduating from a nun's school in Germany. Daily, she gave and received prayers. She also volunteered for St. Francis Xavier in Ft. Myers. She loved ballroom dancing and graced the floor with her beloved husband "Russ." Together, they travelled, laughed and played many card games with friends in Bangor. They thoroughly enjoyed each other's company. Both were lifetime members of the Air Force Sergeants Assoc. She was an expert at knitting and crocheting and could change any pattern to suit her, her family, or friends, and she had a special spot for infants and small children.
She is predeceased by her parents, one sister, Ruth Franz, and one brother, Helmut Hoyer. She is survived by two daughters, Rosemarie Lowell Cacicio (Ft. Myers) and Lana Lowell McLaughlin (Estero), Florida; one sister Wilma Kaehler and one brother Werner Hoyer both in Germany; and several nieces and nephews.
To celebrate her life, a gathering of family and friends will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens, 1589 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 with Pastor Joe Mulvihill officiating. If you cannot attend, please send condolences to Rose Cacicio, PO Box 1049, Estero, FL 33929.
Published in The News-Press on Oct. 4, 2019