IRA LINWOOD DOVE
Fort Myers - Ira Linwood Dove, 83, of Fort Myers, passed away with his loving wife, Hilda, by his side at Page Rehabilitation on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born in Olney, MD on July 24, 1935 to the late Ira J. & Bessie Dove of Hyattsville, MD.
Linwood was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Hyattsville. Then he became a funeral director at Pumphrey Funeral Home in Bethesda, MD and Donaldson Funeral Home in Laurel, MD. He received a Service Award for an honorable career of 15 years of service with the US Postal Service and received Diplomas in Business Management, Salesmanship & Sales Management, and Business Administration. He also received Certificates of Merit for Cashier Training & Grocery Merchandising.
He & his wife moved to Fort Myers in 1977 and have lived here for 42 years. He is survived by his wife, Hilda; 3 siblings: Elwood Dove, Linda (Tom) Armstrong and Nona (Phil) Ricker; brother-in-law, Harry Lyles; nieces: Dalphine Brown, Betty Wine, Leslie Wolf, Patricia Hills, Chrissy Campitelli, and Michelle, Rachael, & Debra Dove; nephews: Donald Bright II, Phil Jr., & Jimmy Ricker.
The Funeral Service will be held at Hodges Funeral Home @ Lee Memorial Park 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Pastor Bob Kasten will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Florida Division of the Blind or the . Info (239) 334-4880
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 25, 2019