Iris Moore Long
Brandon - Iris Moore Long of Brandon, passed away on March 25th in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Winston-Salem, NC on September 11, 1930 to Ernest W. Moore, Sr. and Kathleen James Moore. She married Thomas Glenn Long, Jr. on June 30, 1951 in Rockingham, NC. She was a homemaker and lifelong member of the Baptist church where she served in various leadership roles. She lovingly and faithfully lived her entire life to serve God and her family.
Iris is survived by 4 children: Greg, Marcia (Gary), John and Steve (Cindy); two brothers: Bill (Sylvia) and Brent (Linda); 3 grandchildren: Gary (Kelli), Lori (Roger) and Krissy (T.C.); and 2 great grandchildren: Lily and Gary. She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons: Thomas Glenn Long, III and James Alan Long.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 29th at the First Baptist Church of Brandon. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with the funeral service starting at 11:00. Interment will follow at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park in Brandon.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019