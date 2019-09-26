|
Ivan Eugene Lippincott
Alva - Ivan Eugene (Buddy) Lippincott went home to be with the Lord, September 23, 2019. He was born at home on Lippincott Road in Alva, on October 31, 1932 to Eva Edwards and Ivan Lippincott.
He married Gwen Gomez and together, they raised five children and opened their hearts and home to multiple others. A member of the Alva United Methodist Church, he offered his hand in help and love in the name of Christ.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Florida Methodist Children's Home at wwwfumch.org.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at Alva United Methodist Church, Alva, with Rev. Ralph P. Cotten officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 06:00-08:00pm at Alva United Methodist Church. Interment will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Alva Cemetery.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 26, 2019