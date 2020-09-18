Jack L. Barnett
Ft. Myers - Jack L. Barnett, 96, of Ft. Myers, Florida, died September 13, 2020, after a brief illness.
Jack was born in Evansville, Indiana, on April 4, 1924. He moved to Ft. Myers in August 1968.
After graduating high school in 1942, he graduated from Indiana University with a B.S. degree in business management. Later, he graduated from the American Institute of Baking in Chicago and the Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 1960, he received a B.S. in elementary education from Indiana University and in 1965 a M.S. in elementary administration from Indiana. While in Florida, he received a Specialist Degree in elementary administration from the University of South Florida.
While in Indiana, he held various roles in the field of teaching. After moving to Ft. Myers, he taught at Edison Elementary and later held principalships at Sanibel Elementary and Villas Elementary. Also, he taught GED preparation classes at night for eighteen years at various high schools, a teaching assignment he really enjoyed. He retired in 1988.
Jack was a member of the Masonic Order, the Shrine, and Scottish Rite. While in Evansville, he was an elder at the United Church of Christ. Also, he was a member of Theta Chi social fraternity and Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity. While at IU, he was in the ROTC program.
He enjoyed the world of music while playing percussion instruments in many dance bands. In recent years, he enjoyed playing the blues and ole swing music on his Hammond organ. Too, he liked to write books about golf, basketball, casinos, fishing and happenings in elementary school settings.
Rachel, his wife of 51 years, died in January of 2000.
He is survived by his brother-in-law John David Stokes, one niece, two nephews, and his daughter by choice, Sharon Ann Helton.
He believed strongly in the equality of man. Everyone has a place and contributes to our way of life. Be good to your fellow man is the theme of life.
Burial services will be in Evansville, Indiana.
"He was a regular guy."
For service arrangements or to send condolences, please visit www.AlexanderEastChapel.com
.