Jackie Reichenbach
Cape Coral - Jackie passed away peacefully Sunday April 12th at age 82.
She was a long term resident of Cape Coral FL.She leaves behind her nieces and nephews and many many friends.
She loved to travel with her husband Donald.
Jackie was terribly fun and in addition to volunteering and and being helpful, she was an avid reader and especially liked lunching with friends.
We will miss her kind heart. Donations in her memory can be made to Second ACT thrift store in Ft. Meyers where she volunteered for many years.
At a later date there will celebration of her.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020