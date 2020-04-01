Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Busch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline "Jackie" Busch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline "Jackie" Busch Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Busch

Fort Myers - Surrounded by her loved ones, Jacqueline Busch 85, died Friday, March 27, 2020. "Jackie" as she was known, was born in New Jersey to the late Edward and Adele Orlino. She was the beloved wife of Charles (Chuck) Busch for 63 years. Jackie and Chuck moved to Florida in 1967. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 4 children, son Charles Jr. (Chip) and his wife Jenny, Patricia Gorrell and her husband Jim, Elizabeth Danziger and her husband Ken, and Melissa and her husband Steve Gollmer. Jackie was the grandmother of 9, and great-grandmother of 3. She is also survived by her two sisters in New Jersey-Judy Gallagher and Patricia Keelan and many nieces and nephews and their families. Jackie and her family were active members of St. Cecilia's Church for many years, where she sat on the Parish Council and was involved in the RCIA program. Jackie and Chuck were the owners of Busch Landscaping and Garden Center in Fort Myers. Very gregarious, she loved entertaining both family and friends. Always fashion forward, Jackie worked in the showrooms of New York City as a model. In her later years, she did some local modeling in Fort Myers. Friend to many, she will be greatly missed. Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -